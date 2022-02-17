 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Ohio redistricting fight unresolved as court deadline nears

Redistricting Ohio

FILE - A map of Ohio congressional districts is displayed during a committee hearing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 16, 2021. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, the Ohio Supreme Court, rejected as gerrymandered a second set of Ohio Statehouse district maps that retained strong Republican majorities and sent them back to a redistricting committee for a third try.

 Julie Carr Smyth - staff, AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission pushed hard Thursday to approve a set of 10-year legislative maps that reflect Ohio's partisan breakdown — but a compromise appeared out of reach as the clock ticked toward a midnight deadline.

The 90 minutes of sharp back-and-forth debate was overseen this time by Democratic co-chair Sen. Vernon Sykes, whose power to call and preside over the stalemated, Republican-dominated commission was asserted in a letter earlier this week by Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, a Republican.

Democrats seized the opportunity to take control of the bipartisan commission's meeting. They introduced and debated their own map, as opposed to a map drawn by majority Republicans.

House Democratic Leader Allison Russo led the fight for her party's proposed district lines, boundaries that need to be redrawn after each U.S. Census to reflect a state's population changes.

She insisted repeatedly that the latest maps met all provisions of the Ohio Constitution, and pushed back continually on Republican assertions that they were drawn intentionally to disfavor GOP candidates. The Democrats’ latest maps would have delivered roughly 45% of legislative seats to their party and 54% to the GOP.

A key point of contention was a provision of the constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters that says no “plan” for districts can unduly favor or disfavor one particular party. Democrats contend the “plan” is each map — one for the Ohio House, one for the Ohio Senate — which must be drawn to fairly represent Ohio voters.

“When there is a gerrymander that must be undone, which is currently the situation we are under and (with) the maps as they are today, some of the unfairly favored members will lose their seats,” Russo said. “That is part of a gerrymandered map and districts.”

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman argued individual districts drawn to systematically unseat members of one party also serve that purpose.

“If, comprehensively, this district plan favors or disfavors a political party, it is unconstitutional,” he said.

The commission recessed after the 5-2 vote against the Democrats' map, with just hours to go before the court-mandated midnight deadline.

The Ohio Supreme Court has invalidated two sets of Statehouse maps approved by the commission along party line votes supported only by Republicans. Most recently, it gave the commission until Thursday to approve a third set of maps.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's election chief and also a member of the redistricting panel, wrote to Huffman earlier this week to express his concern that the timeline is now too tight to run a smooth 2022 election.

The Republican pointed out that state lawmakers have the power to set the time and date of elections, stopping short of suggesting they do so — but offering his counsel.

“I simply ask that you consider the very real damage that can be done to voter confidence by running an election without the time needed to do it correctly,” he wrote. “To borrow a line from Shakespeare, it is better to proceed ‘wisely and slow; they stumble that run fast.’”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

