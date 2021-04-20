Ohio Republicans aim to rename state park after Donald Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A GOP-backed bill introduced Monday would change the name of an Ohio state park to honor former President Donald Trump.

The bill primarily sponsored by freshman Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president.

“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County,” Loychick wrote in an initial statement.

He added, “This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state."

Trump won Trumbull County in 2020 with nearly 55% of the vote. He won the state by more votes than any presidential candidate in Ohio history.

The state park in question is located in Cortland, with more than 7,000 acres, and one of the largest lakes in the state. Loychik had initially announced his plans for the bill in mid-March, resulting in a wave of criticism from Democratic colleagues.