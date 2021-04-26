Ohio Republicans push 4 bills aimed at protest behavior

CLEVELAND (AP) — Republicans at the Ohio Statehouse are backing four bills aimed at criminalizing or increasing penalties associated with behavior at protests in the wake of mass demonstrations that swept across Ohio last year in response to the death of George Floyd.

Separate bills working their way through the Ohio House and Senate, both controlled by Republicans, seek harsher penalties for anyone who provides “material support and resources” to those who engage in rioting and potentially subject them to prosecution under Ohio’s racketeering laws.

The bills copy language directly from state anti-terrorism laws in defining what they mean by providing material support.

Senate President Matt Huffman, a Republican from Lima, has signaled he may be reticent to move the bills. While he declined to be interviewed, he told The Columbus Dispatch that protecting law enforcement is important, but “that usually can be done with better techniques rather than changes to the law.”

State Rep. Cindy Abrams, a former Cincinnati police officer, said the “Ohio Law and Order Act” she is cosponsoring with Rep. Sara Carruthers, of Hamilton, ”in no way infringes on the constitutional right of Ohioans to freely speak and peacefully assemble.”