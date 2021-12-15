 Skip to main content
AP

Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement

Gun Laws-Ohio

FILE - In this June 2, 2015 file photo, Mike Weinman, lobbyist for the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, explains his association's support for more police training and a requirement that all Ohio police officers have a high school diploma or GED, in Columbus, Ohio. A proposed bill in the Ohio Senate would eliminate the requirement for a concealed weapons permit. Weinman, opposes the bill, saying, “background checks and training and the notification are absolutely necessary.”

 Andrew Welsh-Huggins - staff, AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated under legislation approved Wednesday along partisan lines by the GOP-controlled Ohio Senate.

The bill is similar to a measure approved by the Ohio House last month, and one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The legislation, dubbed “Constitutional Carry” by its backers, was introduced by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County.

Gun owners could still apply for a concealed weapons permit under the measure, allowing those who obtain it to carry a concealed weapon in states with reciprocity agreements recognizing such permits. In encounters with police, the bill requires only that individuals confirm they are carrying a weapon if asked by an officer.

The concept has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license. Gun control groups such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups concerned about the legislation's lack of required training.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Breaking News