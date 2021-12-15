Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated under legislation approved Wednesday along partisan lines by the GOP-controlled Ohio Senate.

The bill is similar to a measure approved by the Ohio House last month, and one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The legislation, dubbed “Constitutional Carry” by its backers, was introduced by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County.

Gun owners could still apply for a concealed weapons permit under the measure, allowing those who obtain it to carry a concealed weapon in states with reciprocity agreements recognizing such permits. In encounters with police, the bill requires only that individuals confirm they are carrying a weapon if asked by an officer.

The concept has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license. Gun control groups such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups concerned about the legislation's lack of required training.

