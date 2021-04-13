Ohio Senate candidate errs with claim about Kasich donation

Spokesperson Mandi Merritt said both donations came from Tim Timken, but in a check with both the couple's names on it. She said he intended to spread the donation across both election cycles, primary and general, but the Kasich campaign logged it as two separate donations, one from each Timken.

A Kasich spokesperson couldn't immediately verify those details Tuesday.

“There is only one candidate in this race that took on and defeated Kasich and his establishment — and that is Jane Timken,” Merritt said in an emailed statement.

Merritt said the Timkens raised and contributed over $5 million to Trump, dwarfing the sum contributed to Kasich.

The Kasich contribution arrived before the former Ohio governor had become something of a pariah within his own rightward-trending party. He steadily blasted Trump during the 2016 primary and then, after dropping his own presidential bid, refused to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention in his own state that nominated Trump.

Kasich appeared at last year’s Democratic National Convention to back then-candidate Joe Biden's election over Trump's re-election.