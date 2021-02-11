 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio State Patrol security aid bill tops $2.4 million
View Comments
AP

Ohio State Patrol security aid bill tops $2.4 million

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Overtime and other costs for the State Highway Patrol topped $2.4 million for providing extra security around the Ohio Statehouse in the wake of the U.S. Capitol breach, the patrol said.

The $2,433,841 spent by the patrol entailed about $2.3 million in pay including overtime and about $178,000 in nonpayroll expenses such as lodging, water and meals, according to figures released by the patrol.

“The Patrol had staffing and security measures in place to ensure the safety of those who were there to exercise their first amendment rights and protect property,” patrol spokesperson Lt. Tiffiany Meeks said Thursday.

The patrol costs are on top of the $1.2 million it cost Ohio to activate members of the National Guard for duty protecting the Statehouse and to provide security in Washington during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The state ramped up security after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings on Jan. 17 ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

But concerns over potential protests at the Ohio Statehouse Jan. 17 faded as a small number of armed but peaceful demonstrators were considerably outnumbered by state troopers and National Guard members during an afternoon rally. Other statehouses also saw small groups with no clashes reported.

On Inauguration Day, a small crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters rallied peacefully at the Ohio Statehouse, also far outnumbered by security personnel.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine activated about 1,000 members of the Ohio guard for duty in and around the U.S. Capitol following its Jan. 6 breach by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump. DeWine activated about 500 guard members for duty providing security at the Ohio Statehouse ahead of possible protests in the days afterward.

The estimated cost of the Ohio Guard deployment, including pay, meals and accommodation, was $1,042,000. The cost of in-state travel for Guard members was $68,732, and federally funded travel costs to Guard members serving in and around Washington for Biden's inauguration was $93,110.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden on impeachment, talks with China's Xi

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+40
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
National Politics

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News