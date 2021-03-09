Ohio sued over law requiring burial of aborted fetal remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abortion clinics in Ohio sued Tuesday to block a state law requiring that fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried, arguing a lack of rules makes complying “impossible.”

Clinics and their lawyers at ACLU of Ohio filed suit against the Ohio Department of Health and others in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. They asked the court to block the law as an unconstitutional hurdle to women's legal right to abortion.

At the time of its passage, abortion foes called the new law a “vital piece of pro-life legislation” that assured human life was treated with dignity.

Abortion rights advocates said it was another in a long string of recent Ohio laws aimed at making legal abortions harder for women to get.

Those have included bans on telemedicine abortions; on dilation and evacuation, or D&E, abortions; on abortions in cases where a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis is a factor; and on all abortions after detection of the first fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women know they are pregnant. Courts have blocked the latter three laws as constitutional challenges proceed.