 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio to remove mask requirement for those with vaccinations
0 comments
AP

Ohio to remove mask requirement for those with vaccinations

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is removing a mask requirement immediately for people who are fully vaccinated, in keeping with new guidance from the federal government, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.

DeWine said in a statement that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and socially distance, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

The governor said existing health orders still won’t be fully lifted until June 2, as he had announced Wednesday, but the wording will be updated to match CDC guidelines. The June 2 date was chosen to give those who need to ample time to get vaccinated.

Updated CDC guidance released Thursday says unvaccinated people can go without masks for the mostpart. They should still be worn in healthcare settings, on public transportation, including airplanes, and when a business or employer requires them.

“The most powerful tool we have to protect against the COVID-19 virus is the vaccine," DeWine said. “Because of the vaccine, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are decreasing dramatically. The vaccine allows us to live our lives more normally and without fear.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New mask recommendations at Sioux City City Hall

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+11
Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions
National

Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans sought to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 insurrection during a rancorous congressional hearing Wednesday, painting the Trump supporters who attacked the building as mostly peaceful patriots and downplaying repeatedly the violence of the day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News