Ohio to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will announce a second coronavirus vaccine incentive program within the next few days in a new attempt to boost the state's vaccination rate, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

DeWine did not provide details but hinted it could include smaller amounts of money meant to spread out the odds so more people win. He said he's concerned about the continued spread of the so-called delta variant of COVID-19, as well as the fact that some parts of Ohio still have low vaccination rates.

The highly contagious delta variant, first identified in India and now spreading in more than 90 other countries, will be dominant in Ohio by month's end, DeWine said. The governor also noted that 99% of Ohioans hospitalized with the coronavirus are unvaccinated.

“Anybody who's not been vaccinated is just very vulnerable with this delta variant on the loose,” the Republican governor said. “That's the real challenge.”

The governor said some people are motivated by big prizes, while others are motivated by smaller but still significant amounts of money with better odds, according to experts.