By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Oklahoma.

U.S. House - District 2

Richard Castaldo, Lib

U.S. House - District 3

Frank Lucas (i), GOP

Auditor Inspector

John Yeutter, Lib

Attorney General

Mark Myles, Dem

Treasurer

Randy McDaniel, GOP

Supt Public Instruction

John Cox, Dem

Insurance Commissioner

Kimberly Fobbs, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Jennifer Esau, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Marty Quinn (i), GOP

State Senate - District 6

Arnold Bourne, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Shannan Tucker, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Roger Thompson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 12

Rick Parris, Dem

State Senate - District 12

James Leewright (i), GOP

State Senate - District 14

Justin Arledge, Dem

State Senate - District 18

Charles Arnall, Dem

State Senate - District 20

Heady Coleman, Dem

State Senate - District 22

William Andrews, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Renee Jerden, Dem

State Senate - District 26

Darcy Jech (i), GOP

State Senate - District 32

John Montgomery, GOP

State Senate - District 34

J.J. Dossett (i), Dem

State Senate - District 38

Jeff Berrong, Dem

State Senate - District 38

Brent Howard, GOP

State Senate - District 42

Linda Wade, Dem

State Senate - District 42

Brenda Stanley, GOP

State Senate - District 44

Michael Brooks (i), Dem

State Senate - District 46

Kay Floyd (i), Dem

State Senate - District 48

Willard Linzy, GOP

State House - District 1

Johnny Tadlock (i), Dem

State House - District 2

Tom Stites, Dem

State House - District 2

Jim Olsen, GOP

State House - District 3

Troy Dyer, Dem

State House - District 4

Matt Meredith (i), Dem

State House - District 5

Ed Trumbull, Dem

State House - District 6

Rusty Cornwell, GOP

State House - District 7

Ben Loring (i), Dem

State House - District 7

William Leonard, GOP

State House - District 8

Darrell Moore, Dem

State House - District 9

Clay Layton, Dem

State House - District 9

Mark Lepak (i), GOP

State House - District 10

Kevin Stacy, Dem

State House - District 12

Cyndi Ralston, Dem

State House - District 13

Jolene Armstrong, Dem

State House - District 13

Avery Frix (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Chandler Torbett, Dem

State House - District 16

Scott Fetgatter (i), GOP

State House - District 18

Donnie Condit (i), Dem

State House - District 19

Justin Humphrey (i), GOP

State House - District 20

Steve Jarman, Dem

State House - District 21

Dustin Roberts (i), GOP

State House - District 23

Terry O'Donnell (i), GOP

State House - District 24

Steve Kouplen (i), Dem

State House - District 24

Logan Phillips, GOP

State House - District 25

Daniel Manuel, Dem

State House - District 28

Zack Taylor (i), GOP

State House - District 29

Kyle Hilbert (i), GOP

State House - District 32

Kevin Wallace (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Brandon Phillips, Dem

State House - District 34

Trish Ranson, Dem

State House - District 34

Aaron Means, GOP

State House - District 35

Jasha Echo-Hawk, Dem

State House - District 39

Devyn Denton, Dem

State House - District 40

Norman Grey, Dem

State House - District 44

Emily Virgin (i), Dem

State House - District 45

Marc Etters, GOP

State House - District 46

Jacob Rosecrants (i), Dem

State House - District 49

Tommy Hardin (i), GOP

State House - District 50

Marcus McEntire (i), GOP

State House - District 51

Brad Boles (i), GOP

State House - District 52

Charles Ortega (i), GOP

State House - District 54

Katelyn Dockery, Dem

State House - District 54

Kevin West (i), GOP

State House - District 55

Todd Russ (i), GOP

State House - District 56

David Perryman (i), Dem

State House - District 56

Charles Wells, GOP

State House - District 58

Carl Newton (i), GOP

State House - District 59

Mike Sanders (i), GOP

State House - District 61

Ashley Lehnert, Dem

State House - District 62

Daniel Pae, GOP

State House - District 64

Ashley McCarter, Dem

State House - District 64

Rande Worthen (i), GOP

State House - District 67

Carly Hotvedt, Dem

State House - District 68

J. Lee Miller, Lib

State House - District 70

JJ Burnam, Dem

State House - District 70

Carol Bush (i), GOP

State House - District 71

Denise Brewer, Dem

State House - District 73

Regina Goodwin (i), Dem

State House - District 75

T.J. Marti, GOP

State House - District 75

Kelli Krebs, Lib

State House - District 76

Forrest Mayer, Dem

State House - District 77

Todd Blackburn, GOP

State House - District 78

Meloyde Blancett (i), Dem

State House - District 78

Paul Royse, GOP

State House - District 78

Gene Bell, Lib

State House - District 81

Jackie Phillips, Dem

State House - District 81

Jeff Levy, Lib

State House - District 82

Oraynab Jwayyed, Dem

State House - District 84

Tammy West (i), GOP

State House - District 84

William Cagle, Lib

State House - District 85

Cyndi Munson (i), Dem

State House - District 85

Matt Jackson, GOP

State House - District 85

Stephen Paulsen, Lib

State House - District 87

Collin Walke (i), Dem

State House - District 88

Jason Dunnington (i), Dem

State House - District 89

Shane Stone (i), Dem

State House - District 90

LaVelle Compton, Dem

State House - District 90

Jon Echols (i), GOP

State House - District 92

Forrest Bennett (i), Dem

State House - District 93

Mickey Dollens (i), Dem

State House - District 94

Andy Fugate, Dem

State House - District 95

Jack Beall, GOP

State House - District 95

Paul Brewbaker, Lib

State House - District 97

Jason Lowe (i), Dem

