By The Associated Press
Here is a list of uncontested races in Oklahoma.
U.S. House - District 2
Richard Castaldo, Lib
U.S. House - District 3
Frank Lucas (i), GOP
Auditor Inspector
John Yeutter, Lib
Attorney General
Mark Myles, Dem
Treasurer
Randy McDaniel, GOP
Supt Public Instruction
John Cox, Dem
Insurance Commissioner
Kimberly Fobbs, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Jennifer Esau, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Marty Quinn (i), GOP
State Senate - District 6
Arnold Bourne, Dem
State Senate - District 8
Shannan Tucker, Dem
State Senate - District 8
Roger Thompson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 12
Rick Parris, Dem
State Senate - District 12
James Leewright (i), GOP
State Senate - District 14
Justin Arledge, Dem
State Senate - District 18
Charles Arnall, Dem
State Senate - District 20
Heady Coleman, Dem
State Senate - District 22
William Andrews, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Renee Jerden, Dem
State Senate - District 26
Darcy Jech (i), GOP
State Senate - District 32
John Montgomery, GOP
State Senate - District 34
J.J. Dossett (i), Dem
State Senate - District 38
Jeff Berrong, Dem
State Senate - District 38
Brent Howard, GOP
State Senate - District 42
Linda Wade, Dem
State Senate - District 42
Brenda Stanley, GOP
State Senate - District 44
Michael Brooks (i), Dem
State Senate - District 46
Kay Floyd (i), Dem
State Senate - District 48
Willard Linzy, GOP
State House - District 1
Johnny Tadlock (i), Dem
State House - District 2
Tom Stites, Dem
State House - District 2
Jim Olsen, GOP
State House - District 3
Troy Dyer, Dem
State House - District 4
Matt Meredith (i), Dem
State House - District 5
Ed Trumbull, Dem
State House - District 6
Rusty Cornwell, GOP
State House - District 7
Ben Loring (i), Dem
State House - District 7
William Leonard, GOP
State House - District 8
Darrell Moore, Dem
State House - District 9
Clay Layton, Dem
State House - District 9
Mark Lepak (i), GOP
State House - District 10
Kevin Stacy, Dem
State House - District 12
Cyndi Ralston, Dem
State House - District 13
Jolene Armstrong, Dem
State House - District 13
Avery Frix (i), GOP
State House - District 16
Chandler Torbett, Dem
State House - District 16
Scott Fetgatter (i), GOP
State House - District 18
Donnie Condit (i), Dem
State House - District 19
Justin Humphrey (i), GOP
State House - District 20
Steve Jarman, Dem
State House - District 21
Dustin Roberts (i), GOP
State House - District 23
Terry O'Donnell (i), GOP
State House - District 24
Steve Kouplen (i), Dem
State House - District 24
Logan Phillips, GOP
State House - District 25
Daniel Manuel, Dem
State House - District 28
Zack Taylor (i), GOP
State House - District 29
Kyle Hilbert (i), GOP
State House - District 32
Kevin Wallace (i), GOP
State House - District 33
Brandon Phillips, Dem
State House - District 34
Trish Ranson, Dem
State House - District 34
Aaron Means, GOP
State House - District 35
Jasha Echo-Hawk, Dem
State House - District 39
Devyn Denton, Dem
State House - District 40
Norman Grey, Dem
State House - District 44
Emily Virgin (i), Dem
State House - District 45
Marc Etters, GOP
State House - District 46
Jacob Rosecrants (i), Dem
State House - District 49
Tommy Hardin (i), GOP
State House - District 50
Marcus McEntire (i), GOP
State House - District 51
Brad Boles (i), GOP
State House - District 52
Charles Ortega (i), GOP
State House - District 54
Katelyn Dockery, Dem
State House - District 54
Kevin West (i), GOP
State House - District 55
Todd Russ (i), GOP
State House - District 56
David Perryman (i), Dem
State House - District 56
Charles Wells, GOP
State House - District 58
Carl Newton (i), GOP
State House - District 59
Mike Sanders (i), GOP
State House - District 61
Ashley Lehnert, Dem
State House - District 62
Daniel Pae, GOP
State House - District 64
Ashley McCarter, Dem
State House - District 64
Rande Worthen (i), GOP
State House - District 67
Carly Hotvedt, Dem
State House - District 68
J. Lee Miller, Lib
State House - District 70
JJ Burnam, Dem
State House - District 70
Carol Bush (i), GOP
State House - District 71
Denise Brewer, Dem
State House - District 73
Regina Goodwin (i), Dem
State House - District 75
T.J. Marti, GOP
State House - District 75
Kelli Krebs, Lib
State House - District 76
Forrest Mayer, Dem
State House - District 77
Todd Blackburn, GOP
State House - District 78
Meloyde Blancett (i), Dem
State House - District 78
Paul Royse, GOP
State House - District 78
Gene Bell, Lib
State House - District 81
Jackie Phillips, Dem
State House - District 81
Jeff Levy, Lib
State House - District 82
Oraynab Jwayyed, Dem
State House - District 84
Tammy West (i), GOP
State House - District 84
William Cagle, Lib
State House - District 85
Cyndi Munson (i), Dem
State House - District 85
Matt Jackson, GOP
State House - District 85
Stephen Paulsen, Lib
State House - District 87
Collin Walke (i), Dem
State House - District 88
Jason Dunnington (i), Dem
State House - District 89
Shane Stone (i), Dem
State House - District 90
LaVelle Compton, Dem
State House - District 90
Jon Echols (i), GOP
State House - District 92
Forrest Bennett (i), Dem
State House - District 93
Mickey Dollens (i), Dem
State House - District 94
Andy Fugate, Dem
State House - District 95
Jack Beall, GOP
State House - District 95
Paul Brewbaker, Lib
State House - District 97
Jason Lowe (i), Dem
