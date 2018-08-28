Subscribe for 33¢ / day

08-28-18 22:27,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Oklahoma.

Governor

Kevin Stitt, GOP

Lieutenant Governor

Matt Pinnell, GOP

Supt Public Instruction

Joy Hofmeister (i), GOP

Labor Commissioner

Leslie Osborn, GOP

Corporation Commissioner

Ashley McCray, Dem

Corporation Commissioner

Bob Anthony (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Tim Gilpin, Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Kevin Hern, GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Jason Nichols, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Mary Brannon, Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Kendra Horn, Dem

State Senate - District 10

Bill Coleman, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Mary Boren, Dem

State Senate - District 30

John Symcox, GOP

State Senate - District 36

John Haste, GOP

State House - District 10

Judd Strom, GOP

State House - District 14

Chris Sneed, GOP

State House - District 27

Danny Sterling, GOP

State House - District 30

Mark Lawson (i), GOP

State House - District 36

Sean Roberts (i), GOP

State House - District 38

John Pfeiffer (i), GOP

State House - District 41

Denise Hader, GOP

State House - District 41

Jennie Scott, Dem

State House - District 43

Jay Steagall, GOP

State House - District 47

Brian Hill, GOP

State House - District 53

Leslie Bonebreak, Dem

State House - District 61

Kenton Patzkowsky, GOP

State House - District 63

Trey Caldwell, GOP

State House - District 66

Jadine Nollan (i), GOP

State House - District 68

Lonnie Sims, GOP

State House - District 68

Michael Ross, Dem

State House - District 71

Cheryl Baber, GOP

State House - District 80

Stan May, GOP

State House - District 82

Nicole Miller, GOP

State House - District 98

Dean Davis, GOP

State House - District 99

Ajay Pittman, Dem

State House - District 100

Marilyn Stark, GOP

State House - District 101

Robert Manger, GOP

