By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Oklahoma.
Governor
Kevin Stitt, GOP
Lieutenant Governor
Matt Pinnell, GOP
Supt Public Instruction
Joy Hofmeister (i), GOP
Labor Commissioner
Leslie Osborn, GOP
Corporation Commissioner
Ashley McCray, Dem
Corporation Commissioner
Bob Anthony (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Tim Gilpin, Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Kevin Hern, GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Jason Nichols, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Mary Brannon, Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Kendra Horn, Dem
State Senate - District 10
Bill Coleman, GOP
State Senate - District 16
Mary Boren, Dem
State Senate - District 30
John Symcox, GOP
State Senate - District 36
John Haste, GOP
State House - District 10
Judd Strom, GOP
State House - District 14
Chris Sneed, GOP
State House - District 27
Danny Sterling, GOP
State House - District 30
Mark Lawson (i), GOP
State House - District 36
Sean Roberts (i), GOP
State House - District 38
John Pfeiffer (i), GOP
State House - District 41
Denise Hader, GOP
State House - District 41
Jennie Scott, Dem
State House - District 43
Jay Steagall, GOP
State House - District 47
Brian Hill, GOP
State House - District 53
Leslie Bonebreak, Dem
State House - District 61
Kenton Patzkowsky, GOP
State House - District 63
Trey Caldwell, GOP
State House - District 66
Jadine Nollan (i), GOP
State House - District 68
Lonnie Sims, GOP
State House - District 68
Michael Ross, Dem
State House - District 71
Cheryl Baber, GOP
State House - District 80
Stan May, GOP
State House - District 82
Nicole Miller, GOP
State House - District 98
Dean Davis, GOP
State House - District 99
Ajay Pittman, Dem
State House - District 100
Marilyn Stark, GOP
State House - District 101
Robert Manger, GOP