06-27-18 14:57,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Oklahoma.
Governor
Drew Edmondson, Dem
Governor
Kevin Stitt, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mick Cornett, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Governor
Chris Powell, Lib -- Advances to runoff
Rex Lawhorn, Lib -- Advances to runoff
U.S. House - District 1
Tim Gilpin, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Amanda Douglas, Dem -- Advances to runoff
U.S. House - District 1
Tim Harris, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kevin Hern, GOP -- Advances to runoff
U.S. House - District 2
Clay Padgett, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jason Nichols, Dem -- Advances to runoff
U.S. House - District 2
Markwayne Mullin (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Richard Castaldo, Lib
U.S. House - District 3
Frankie Robbins, Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Frank Lucas (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Mary Brannon, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Fred Gipson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
U.S. House - District 4
Tom Cole (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Tom Guild, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Kendra Horn, Dem -- Advances to runoff
U.S. House - District 5
Steve Russell (i), GOP
Lieutenant Governor
Anastasia Pittman, Dem
Lieutenant Governor
Dana Murphy, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Matt Pinnell, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Auditor Inspector
John Yeutter, Lib
Attorney General
Mark Myles, Dem
Attorney General
Mike Hunter (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Gentner Drummond, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Treasurer
Randy McDaniel, GOP
Supt Public Instruction
John Cox, Dem
Supt Public Instruction
Linda Murphy, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Joy Hofmeister (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Labor Commissioner
Fred Dorrell, Dem
Labor Commissioner
Leslie Osborn, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Cathy Costello, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Insurance Commissioner
Kimberly Fobbs, Dem
Insurance Commissioner
Glen Mulready, GOP
Corporation Commissioner
Blake Cummings, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Ashley McCray, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Corporation Commissioner
Bob Anthony (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Brian Bingman, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Question - 788 - Legalize Medical Marijuana
Yes,
State Senate - District 2
Jennifer Esau, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Marty Quinn (i), GOP
State Senate - District 4
Eddie Martin, Dem
State Senate - District 4
Mark Allen (i), GOP
State Senate - District 6
Arnold Bourne, Dem
State Senate - District 6
David Bullard, GOP
State Senate - District 8
Shannan Tucker, Dem
State Senate - District 8
Roger Thompson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 10
Bill Coleman, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Amber Roberts, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State Senate - District 12
Rick Parris, Dem
State Senate - District 12
James Leewright (i), GOP
State Senate - District 14
Justin Arledge, Dem
State Senate - District 14
Frank Simpson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 16
Mary Boren, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State Senate - District 16
Ed Crocker, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Becki Maldonado, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State Senate - District 18
Charles Arnall, Dem
State Senate - District 18
Kim David (i), GOP
State Senate - District 20
Heady Coleman, Dem
State Senate - District 20
Chuck Hall, GOP
State Senate - District 22
William Andrews, Dem
State Senate - District 22
Stephanie Bice (i), GOP
State Senate - District 24
Renee Jerden, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Darrell Weaver, GOP
State Senate - District 26
Darcy Jech (i), GOP
State Senate - District 28
Jason Smalley (i), GOP
State Senate - District 30
Julia Kirt, Dem
State Senate - District 32
Jacobi Crowley, Dem
State Senate - District 32
John Montgomery, GOP
State Senate - District 34
J.J. Dossett (i), Dem
State Senate - District 36
Bryan O'Brien, Dem
State Senate - District 36
John Haste, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Bill Day, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State Senate - District 38
Jeff Berrong, Dem
State Senate - District 38
Brent Howard, GOP
State Senate - District 40
Carri Hicks, Dem
State Senate - District 40
Joe Howell, GOP
State Senate - District 42
Linda Wade, Dem
State Senate - District 42
Brenda Stanley, GOP
State Senate - District 44
Michael Brooks (i), Dem
State Senate - District 46
Kay Floyd (i), Dem
State Senate - District 48
George Young, Dem
State Senate - District 48
Willard Linzy, GOP
State House - District 1
Johnny Tadlock (i), Dem
State House - District 2
Tom Stites, Dem
State House - District 2
Jim Olsen, GOP
State House - District 3
Troy Dyer, Dem
State House - District 4
Matt Meredith (i), Dem
State House - District 5
Ed Trumbull, Dem
State House - District 5
Josh West (i), GOP
State House - District 6
John Myers, Dem
State House - District 6
Rusty Cornwell, GOP
State House - District 7
Ben Loring (i), Dem
State House - District 7
William Leonard, GOP
State House - District 8
Darrell Moore, Dem
State House - District 8
Tom Gann (i), GOP
State House - District 9
Clay Layton, Dem
State House - District 9
Mark Lepak (i), GOP
State House - District 10
Kevin Stacy, Dem
State House - District 10
Travis Dunlap (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Judd Strom, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 11
Derrel Fincher, GOP
State House - District 12
Cyndi Ralston, Dem
State House - District 13
Jolene Armstrong, Dem
State House - District 13
Avery Frix (i), GOP
State House - District 14
Jack Reavis, Dem
State House - District 14
George Faught (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 15
Judy Moore, Dem
State House - District 15
Randy Randleman, GOP
State House - District 16
Chandler Torbett, Dem
State House - District 16
Scott Fetgatter (i), GOP
State House - District 17
Peggy DeFrange, Dem
State House - District 17
Josh Hass, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Jim Grego, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 18
Donnie Condit (i), Dem
State House - District 18
David Smith, GOP
State House - District 19
Lewis Collins, Dem
State House - District 19
Justin Humphrey (i), GOP
State House - District 20
Steve Jarman, Dem
State House - District 20
Bobby Cleveland (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 21
Dustin Roberts (i), GOP
State House - District 22
Wayne Eidson, Dem
State House - District 22
Charles McCall (i), GOP
State House - District 23
Craig Hoxie, Dem
State House - District 23
Terry O'Donnell (i), GOP
State House - District 24
Steve Kouplen (i), Dem
State House - District 24
Logan Phillips, GOP
State House - District 25
Daniel Manuel, Dem
State House - District 25
Ronny Johns, GOP
State House - District 26
Terry Hopkins, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 26
Dell Kerbs (i), GOP
State House - District 27
Danny Sterling, GOP -- Advances to runoff
David Spaulding, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 28
Steve Barnes, Dem
State House - District 28
Zack Taylor (i), GOP
State House - District 29
Jesse Goodwin, Dem
State House - District 29
Kyle Hilbert (i), GOP
State House - District 30
Mark Lawson (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 31
Kara Sawyer, Dem
State House - District 31
Garry Mize, GOP
State House - District 32
Christi Wolff, Dem
State House - District 32
Kevin Wallace (i), GOP
State House - District 33
Brandon Phillips, Dem
State House - District 33
John Talley, GOP
State House - District 34
Trish Ranson, Dem
State House - District 34
Aaron Means, GOP
State House - District 35
Jasha Echo-Hawk, Dem
State House - District 35
Ty Burns, GOP
State House - District 36
Louise Redcorn, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Sean Roberts (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 37
Ken Luttrell, GOP
State House - District 38
John Pfeiffer (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Brian Hobbs, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 39
Devyn Denton, Dem
State House - District 39
Ryan Martinez (i), GOP
State House - District 40
Norman Grey, Dem
State House - District 40
Chad Caldwell (i), GOP
State House - District 41
Sara Peterson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Jennie Scott, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 41
Denise Hader, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Roxanne Pollard, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 42
Liz George, Dem
State House - District 42
Cynthia Roe, GOP
State House - District 43
Chantelle Cory, Dem
State House - District 43
Jay Steagall, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Crystal Duncan, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 44
Emily Virgin (i), Dem
State House - District 45
Merleyn Bell, Dem
State House - District 45
Marc Etters, GOP
State House - District 46
Jacob Rosecrants (i), Dem
State House - District 46
Bryan Vinyard, GOP
State House - District 47
Sarah Carnes, Dem
State House - District 47
Brian Hill, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Beverly Adams, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 48
Cheryl Key, Dem
State House - District 48
Tammy Townley, GOP
State House - District 49
Miranda Shelton, Dem
State House - District 49
Tommy Hardin (i), GOP
State House - District 50
Marcus McEntire (i), GOP
State House - District 51
Brad Boles (i), GOP
State House - District 52
Charles Ortega (i), GOP
State House - District 53
Leslie Bonebreak, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Cyndy Southerland, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 53
Mark McBride (i), GOP
State House - District 54
Katelyn Dockery, Dem
State House - District 54
Kevin West (i), GOP
State House - District 55
Dennis Dugger, Dem
State House - District 55
Todd Russ (i), GOP
State House - District 56
David Perryman (i), Dem
State House - District 56
Charles Wells, GOP
State House - District 57
Harold Wright (i), GOP
State House - District 58
Carl Newton (i), GOP
State House - District 59
Mike Sanders (i), GOP
State House - District 60
Rhonda Baker (i), GOP
State House - District 61
Ashley Lehnert, Dem
State House - District 61
Brad Raven, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Kenton Patzkowsky, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 62
Larry Bush, Dem
State House - District 62
Daniel Pae, GOP
State House - District 63
Joan Gabelmann, Dem
State House - District 63
Jeff Coody (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Trey Caldwell, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 64
Ashley McCarter, Dem
State House - District 64
Rande Worthen (i), GOP
State House - District 65
Brandon Thompson, Dem
State House - District 65
Toni Hasenbeck, GOP
State House - District 66
Angela Graham, Dem
State House - District 66
Jadine Nollan (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
Brian M. Jackson, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 67
Carly Hotvedt, Dem
State House - District 67
Jeff Boatman, GOP
State House - District 68
Lonnie Sims, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Nicole Nixon, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 68
J. Lee Miller, Lib
State House - District 69
Andy Richardson, Dem
State House - District 69
Sheila Dills, GOP
State House - District 70
JJ Burnam, Dem
State House - District 70
Carol Bush (i), GOP
State House - District 71
Denise Brewer, Dem
State House - District 71
Cheryl Baber, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Beverly Atteberry, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 72
Monroe Nichols (i), Dem
State House - District 73
Regina Goodwin (i), Dem
State House - District 74
Mark Vancuren, GOP
State House - District 75
Karen Gaddis (i), Dem
State House - District 75
T.J. Marti, GOP
State House - District 75
Kelli Krebs, Lib
State House - District 76
Forrest Mayer, Dem
State House - District 76
Ross Ford (i), GOP
State House - District 77
John Waldron, Dem
State House - District 77
Todd Blackburn, GOP
State House - District 78
Meloyde Blancett (i), Dem
State House - District 78
Paul Royse, GOP
State House - District 78
Gene Bell, Lib
State House - District 79
Melissa Provenzano, Dem
State House - District 79
Dan Hicks, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Karen Gilbert, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 80
Stan May, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Mike Ritze (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 81
Jackie Phillips, Dem
State House - District 81
Mike Osburn (i), GOP
State House - District 81
Jeff Levy, Lib
State House - District 82
Oraynab Jwayyed, Dem
State House - District 82
Brad Martin, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Nicole Miller, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 83
Chelsey Branham, Dem
State House - District 83
Jason Reese, GOP
State House - District 84
Lauren Morris, Dem
State House - District 84
Tammy West (i), GOP
State House - District 84
William Cagle, Lib
State House - District 85
Cyndi Munson (i), Dem
State House - District 85
Matt Jackson, GOP
State House - District 85
Stephen Paulsen, Lib
State House - District 86
Rhonda Cox, Dem
State House - District 86
David Hardin, GOP
State House - District 87
Collin Walke (i), Dem
State House - District 88
Jason Dunnington (i), Dem
State House - District 89
Shane Stone (i), Dem
State House - District 90
LaVelle Compton, Dem
State House - District 90
Jon Echols (i), GOP
State House - District 91
Amanda Jeffers, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Sonya Fergeson, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 91
Chris Kannady (i), GOP
State House - District 92
Forrest Bennett (i), Dem
State House - District 93
Mickey Dollens (i), Dem
State House - District 94
Andy Fugate, Dem
State House - District 94
Jason Sansone, GOP
State House - District 95
Kelly Albright, Dem
State House - District 95
Jack Beall, GOP
State House - District 95
Paul Brewbaker, Lib
State House - District 96
Kathy Wallis, Dem
State House - District 96
Lewis Moore (i), GOP
State House - District 97
Jason Lowe (i), Dem
State House - District 98
Kilmyn Easley-Graf, Dem
State House - District 98
Laura Steele, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Dean Davis, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 99
Nkem House, Dem -- Advances to runoff
Ajay Pittman, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 100
Zach Pearson, Dem
State House - District 100
Julie Roach, GOP -- Advances to runoff
Marilyn Stark, GOP -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 101
Madeline Scott, Dem -- Advances to runoff
John Carpenter, Dem -- Advances to runoff
State House - District 101
Tess Teague (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff