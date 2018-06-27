Subscribe for 33¢ / day

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Oklahoma.

Governor

Drew Edmondson, Dem

Governor

Kevin Stitt, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Mick Cornett, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Governor

Chris Powell, Lib -- Advances to runoff

Rex Lawhorn, Lib -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 1

Tim Gilpin, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Amanda Douglas, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 1

Tim Harris, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Kevin Hern, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 2

Clay Padgett, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Jason Nichols, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 2

Markwayne Mullin (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Richard Castaldo, Lib

U.S. House - District 3

Frankie Robbins, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Frank Lucas (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Mary Brannon, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Fred Gipson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 4

Tom Cole (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Tom Guild, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Kendra Horn, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 5

Steve Russell (i), GOP

Lieutenant Governor

Anastasia Pittman, Dem

Lieutenant Governor

Dana Murphy, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Matt Pinnell, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Auditor Inspector

John Yeutter, Lib

Attorney General

Mark Myles, Dem

Attorney General

Mike Hunter (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Gentner Drummond, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Treasurer

Randy McDaniel, GOP

Supt Public Instruction

John Cox, Dem

Supt Public Instruction

Linda Murphy, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Joy Hofmeister (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Labor Commissioner

Fred Dorrell, Dem

Labor Commissioner

Leslie Osborn, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Cathy Costello, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Insurance Commissioner

Kimberly Fobbs, Dem

Insurance Commissioner

Glen Mulready, GOP

Corporation Commissioner

Blake Cummings, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Ashley McCray, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Corporation Commissioner

Bob Anthony (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Brian Bingman, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Question - 788 - Legalize Medical Marijuana

Yes,

State Senate - District 2

Jennifer Esau, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Marty Quinn (i), GOP

State Senate - District 4

Eddie Martin, Dem

State Senate - District 4

Mark Allen (i), GOP

State Senate - District 6

Arnold Bourne, Dem

State Senate - District 6

David Bullard, GOP

State Senate - District 8

Shannan Tucker, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Roger Thompson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

Bill Coleman, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Amber Roberts, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 12

Rick Parris, Dem

State Senate - District 12

James Leewright (i), GOP

State Senate - District 14

Justin Arledge, Dem

State Senate - District 14

Frank Simpson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 16

Mary Boren, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 16

Ed Crocker, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Becki Maldonado, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 18

Charles Arnall, Dem

State Senate - District 18

Kim David (i), GOP

State Senate - District 20

Heady Coleman, Dem

State Senate - District 20

Chuck Hall, GOP

State Senate - District 22

William Andrews, Dem

State Senate - District 22

Stephanie Bice (i), GOP

State Senate - District 24

Renee Jerden, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Darrell Weaver, GOP

State Senate - District 26

Darcy Jech (i), GOP

State Senate - District 28

Jason Smalley (i), GOP

State Senate - District 30

Julia Kirt, Dem

State Senate - District 32

Jacobi Crowley, Dem

State Senate - District 32

John Montgomery, GOP

State Senate - District 34

J.J. Dossett (i), Dem

State Senate - District 36

Bryan O'Brien, Dem

State Senate - District 36

John Haste, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Bill Day, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 38

Jeff Berrong, Dem

State Senate - District 38

Brent Howard, GOP

State Senate - District 40

Carri Hicks, Dem

State Senate - District 40

Joe Howell, GOP

State Senate - District 42

Linda Wade, Dem

State Senate - District 42

Brenda Stanley, GOP

State Senate - District 44

Michael Brooks (i), Dem

State Senate - District 46

Kay Floyd (i), Dem

State Senate - District 48

George Young, Dem

State Senate - District 48

Willard Linzy, GOP

State House - District 1

Johnny Tadlock (i), Dem

State House - District 2

Tom Stites, Dem

State House - District 2

Jim Olsen, GOP

State House - District 3

Troy Dyer, Dem

State House - District 4

Matt Meredith (i), Dem

State House - District 5

Ed Trumbull, Dem

State House - District 5

Josh West (i), GOP

State House - District 6

John Myers, Dem

State House - District 6

Rusty Cornwell, GOP

State House - District 7

Ben Loring (i), Dem

State House - District 7

William Leonard, GOP

State House - District 8

Darrell Moore, Dem

State House - District 8

Tom Gann (i), GOP

State House - District 9

Clay Layton, Dem

State House - District 9

Mark Lepak (i), GOP

State House - District 10

Kevin Stacy, Dem

State House - District 10

Travis Dunlap (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Judd Strom, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 11

Derrel Fincher, GOP

State House - District 12

Cyndi Ralston, Dem

State House - District 13

Jolene Armstrong, Dem

State House - District 13

Avery Frix (i), GOP

State House - District 14

Jack Reavis, Dem

State House - District 14

George Faught (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 15

Judy Moore, Dem

State House - District 15

Randy Randleman, GOP

State House - District 16

Chandler Torbett, Dem

State House - District 16

Scott Fetgatter (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Peggy DeFrange, Dem

State House - District 17

Josh Hass, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Jim Grego, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 18

Donnie Condit (i), Dem

State House - District 18

David Smith, GOP

State House - District 19

Lewis Collins, Dem

State House - District 19

Justin Humphrey (i), GOP

State House - District 20

Steve Jarman, Dem

State House - District 20

Bobby Cleveland (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 21

Dustin Roberts (i), GOP

State House - District 22

Wayne Eidson, Dem

State House - District 22

Charles McCall (i), GOP

State House - District 23

Craig Hoxie, Dem

State House - District 23

Terry O'Donnell (i), GOP

State House - District 24

Steve Kouplen (i), Dem

State House - District 24

Logan Phillips, GOP

State House - District 25

Daniel Manuel, Dem

State House - District 25

Ronny Johns, GOP

State House - District 26

Terry Hopkins, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 26

Dell Kerbs (i), GOP

State House - District 27

Danny Sterling, GOP -- Advances to runoff

David Spaulding, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 28

Steve Barnes, Dem

State House - District 28

Zack Taylor (i), GOP

State House - District 29

Jesse Goodwin, Dem

State House - District 29

Kyle Hilbert (i), GOP

State House - District 30

Mark Lawson (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 31

Kara Sawyer, Dem

State House - District 31

Garry Mize, GOP

State House - District 32

Christi Wolff, Dem

State House - District 32

Kevin Wallace (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Brandon Phillips, Dem

State House - District 33

John Talley, GOP

State House - District 34

Trish Ranson, Dem

State House - District 34

Aaron Means, GOP

State House - District 35

Jasha Echo-Hawk, Dem

State House - District 35

Ty Burns, GOP

State House - District 36

Louise Redcorn, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Sean Roberts (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 37

Ken Luttrell, GOP

State House - District 38

John Pfeiffer (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Brian Hobbs, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 39

Devyn Denton, Dem

State House - District 39

Ryan Martinez (i), GOP

State House - District 40

Norman Grey, Dem

State House - District 40

Chad Caldwell (i), GOP

State House - District 41

Sara Peterson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Jennie Scott, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 41

Denise Hader, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Roxanne Pollard, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 42

Liz George, Dem

State House - District 42

Cynthia Roe, GOP

State House - District 43

Chantelle Cory, Dem

State House - District 43

Jay Steagall, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Crystal Duncan, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 44

Emily Virgin (i), Dem

State House - District 45

Merleyn Bell, Dem

State House - District 45

Marc Etters, GOP

State House - District 46

Jacob Rosecrants (i), Dem

State House - District 46

Bryan Vinyard, GOP

State House - District 47

Sarah Carnes, Dem

State House - District 47

Brian Hill, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Beverly Adams, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 48

Cheryl Key, Dem

State House - District 48

Tammy Townley, GOP

State House - District 49

Miranda Shelton, Dem

State House - District 49

Tommy Hardin (i), GOP

State House - District 50

Marcus McEntire (i), GOP

State House - District 51

Brad Boles (i), GOP

State House - District 52

Charles Ortega (i), GOP

State House - District 53

Leslie Bonebreak, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Cyndy Southerland, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 53

Mark McBride (i), GOP

State House - District 54

Katelyn Dockery, Dem

State House - District 54

Kevin West (i), GOP

State House - District 55

Dennis Dugger, Dem

State House - District 55

Todd Russ (i), GOP

State House - District 56

David Perryman (i), Dem

State House - District 56

Charles Wells, GOP

State House - District 57

Harold Wright (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Carl Newton (i), GOP

State House - District 59

Mike Sanders (i), GOP

State House - District 60

Rhonda Baker (i), GOP

State House - District 61

Ashley Lehnert, Dem

State House - District 61

Brad Raven, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Kenton Patzkowsky, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 62

Larry Bush, Dem

State House - District 62

Daniel Pae, GOP

State House - District 63

Joan Gabelmann, Dem

State House - District 63

Jeff Coody (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Trey Caldwell, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 64

Ashley McCarter, Dem

State House - District 64

Rande Worthen (i), GOP

State House - District 65

Brandon Thompson, Dem

State House - District 65

Toni Hasenbeck, GOP

State House - District 66

Angela Graham, Dem

State House - District 66

Jadine Nollan (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Brian M. Jackson, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 67

Carly Hotvedt, Dem

State House - District 67

Jeff Boatman, GOP

State House - District 68

Lonnie Sims, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Nicole Nixon, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 68

J. Lee Miller, Lib

State House - District 69

Andy Richardson, Dem

State House - District 69

Sheila Dills, GOP

State House - District 70

JJ Burnam, Dem

State House - District 70

Carol Bush (i), GOP

State House - District 71

Denise Brewer, Dem

State House - District 71

Cheryl Baber, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Beverly Atteberry, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 72

Monroe Nichols (i), Dem

State House - District 73

Regina Goodwin (i), Dem

State House - District 74

Mark Vancuren, GOP

State House - District 75

Karen Gaddis (i), Dem

State House - District 75

T.J. Marti, GOP

State House - District 75

Kelli Krebs, Lib

State House - District 76

Forrest Mayer, Dem

State House - District 76

Ross Ford (i), GOP

State House - District 77

John Waldron, Dem

State House - District 77

Todd Blackburn, GOP

State House - District 78

Meloyde Blancett (i), Dem

State House - District 78

Paul Royse, GOP

State House - District 78

Gene Bell, Lib

State House - District 79

Melissa Provenzano, Dem

State House - District 79

Dan Hicks, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Karen Gilbert, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 80

Stan May, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Mike Ritze (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 81

Jackie Phillips, Dem

State House - District 81

Mike Osburn (i), GOP

State House - District 81

Jeff Levy, Lib

State House - District 82

Oraynab Jwayyed, Dem

State House - District 82

Brad Martin, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Nicole Miller, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 83

Chelsey Branham, Dem

State House - District 83

Jason Reese, GOP

State House - District 84

Lauren Morris, Dem

State House - District 84

Tammy West (i), GOP

State House - District 84

William Cagle, Lib

State House - District 85

Cyndi Munson (i), Dem

State House - District 85

Matt Jackson, GOP

State House - District 85

Stephen Paulsen, Lib

State House - District 86

Rhonda Cox, Dem

State House - District 86

David Hardin, GOP

State House - District 87

Collin Walke (i), Dem

State House - District 88

Jason Dunnington (i), Dem

State House - District 89

Shane Stone (i), Dem

State House - District 90

LaVelle Compton, Dem

State House - District 90

Jon Echols (i), GOP

State House - District 91

Amanda Jeffers, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sonya Fergeson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 91

Chris Kannady (i), GOP

State House - District 92

Forrest Bennett (i), Dem

State House - District 93

Mickey Dollens (i), Dem

State House - District 94

Andy Fugate, Dem

State House - District 94

Jason Sansone, GOP

State House - District 95

Kelly Albright, Dem

State House - District 95

Jack Beall, GOP

State House - District 95

Paul Brewbaker, Lib

State House - District 96

Kathy Wallis, Dem

State House - District 96

Lewis Moore (i), GOP

State House - District 97

Jason Lowe (i), Dem

State House - District 98

Kilmyn Easley-Graf, Dem

State House - District 98

Laura Steele, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Dean Davis, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 99

Nkem House, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Ajay Pittman, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 100

Zach Pearson, Dem

State House - District 100

Julie Roach, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Marilyn Stark, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 101

Madeline Scott, Dem -- Advances to runoff

John Carpenter, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 101

Tess Teague (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

