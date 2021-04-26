Oklahoma activist launches referendum on anti-protest bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma leader of the Young Democrats of America said Monday he’s launching a veto referendum on a bill signed by Oklahoma’s governor that seeks to crack down on protesters by increasing penalties for blocking roadways and granting immunity to motorists who kill or injure rioters.

Joshua Harris-Till, a Democratic activist and president of the Young Democrats of America, said he filed paperwork to start the referendum process. If he gathers about 60,000 signatures in 90 days, the question would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide.

“We already have a list of 500 people who have signed up to be part of the effort," Harris-Till said. “It's going to be a community-led coalition."

The bill would make it misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine for anyone who blocks the use of a public street. The measure would also grant a motorist criminal and civil immunity if they kill or injure someone while fleeing from a riot.

Blocking roadways is a longtime tactic of nonviolent protesters dating back to even before the civil rights movement in the 1960s.