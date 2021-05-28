Oklahoma AG drops bribery case against governor's secretary

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s departing attorney general dropped a bribery case Friday against the governor’s cabinet secretary.

Attorney General Mike Hunter, whose last day in office is Tuesday, dropped the case against David Ostrowe, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s digital transformation and administration secretary. Hunter, whose assistants had obtained the indictment from a multicounty grand jury in December, said his office faced a potential conflict of interest in the prosecution.

Hunter’s resignation means Stitt would name his replacement, allowing the governor to put an ally in the post. Stitt and Hunter, although both Republicans, have occasionally clashed on various matters, including over Stitt’s decision to renegotiate the state’s gaming compacts with Native American tribes.