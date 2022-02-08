 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma City's Holt wins; Norman Mayor Clark to runoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Incumbent mayors of two of Oklahoma's largest cities fared well in their reelection bids Tuesday, with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt winning reelection outright and Norman Mayor Breea Clark leading four challengers.

Clark, however, was unable to secure the 50% threshold needed in the five-candidate race to avoid a runoff for the leader of the state's third-largest city. She will face challenger Larry Heikkila in an April 5 runoff election, based on unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Clark, who heads a leadership program at the University of Oklahoma's College of Business, faced criticism for her support of mask mandates and business closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for pushing a reallocation of the city's police funding after the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. The criticism led to the rise of Unite Norman, a grassroots conservative movement that unsuccessfully sought to oust Clark and several members of the city council.

The Norman Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Heikkila, a Navy veteran, while Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Norman optometrist Nicole Kish, a Unite Norman co-founder who finished fourth. Bob Thompson, the owner of a popular Norman sandwich shop, finished third.

In Oklahoma City, former Republican state Sen. David Holt won more than 50% of the vote over three challengers to win reelection to a four-year term without a runoff.

