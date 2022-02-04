 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oklahoma County district attorney taking over Epic probe

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater will take over a nearly nine-year investigation into Epic Charter Schools to determine if criminal charges are warranted, Attorney General John O’Connor announced Friday.

Prater and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had been probing the charter school and its co-founders since 2013, and state officials announced last week the agency had completed its probe.

Prater will now resume his lead on the investigation and determine if charges should be filed.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd issued a scathing audit of the virtual school in 2020. The audit came after an affidavit by an OSBI investigator in 2019 alleged Epic founders David Chaney and Ben Harris split illegal profits of more than $10 million between 2013 and 2018.

People are also reading…

Chaney and Harris have denied wrongdoing, and no charges have been filed. The school has since severed ties with the two men.

Epic spokeswoman Erin Barnes said the school has been cooperating with investigators and “looks forward to getting this chapter behind us and moving forward with our full attention dedicated to the success of our students."

This version has corrected the first name of the Epic spokeswoman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News