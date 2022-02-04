Oklahoma County district attorney taking over Epic probe

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater will take over a nearly nine-year investigation into Epic Charter Schools to determine if criminal charges are warranted, Attorney General John O’Connor announced Friday.

Prater and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had been probing the charter school and its co-founders since 2013, and state officials announced last week the agency had completed its probe.

Prater will now resume his lead on the investigation and determine if charges should be filed.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd issued a scathing audit of the virtual school in 2020. The audit came after an affidavit by an OSBI investigator in 2019 alleged Epic founders David Chaney and Ben Harris split illegal profits of more than $10 million between 2013 and 2018.

Chaney and Harris have denied wrongdoing, and no charges have been filed. The school has since severed ties with the two men.

Epic spokeswoman Erin Barnes said the school has been cooperating with investigators and “looks forward to getting this chapter behind us and moving forward with our full attention dedicated to the success of our students."

This version has corrected the first name of the Epic spokeswoman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0