Oklahoma doctor does not expect session on virus masking

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of the Oklahoma Medical Association said Tuesday that talks with Gov. Kevin Stitt show no sign that a special legislative session is in the offing to overturn a law banning schools from requiring masks.

“We have been talking and chatting with the governor and also discussing with some of the legislators,” but with no indication of a desire to overturn the law, said Dr. Mary Clarke.

“Who knows what will happen next week? But right now, we don't think there'll be any change to that law,” which Stitt signed in March, Clarke said.

Legislative Democrats have also called for a special election or an emergency declaration to allow schools to require masks. The calls come as coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increase amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Stitt has not commented specifically on calls for a special session but said in a statement Tuesday that there is no need to declare a state of emergency based on Oklahoma's current COVID-19 data.