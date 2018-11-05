OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma election officials say early voting turnout this year was more than double the last midterm election in 2014.
Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax released figures on Monday that show more than 165,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots early. That compares to fewer than 70,000 who voted early in the last midterm election in 2014.
Ziriax says he expects turnout for this general election to be significantly higher than 2014, when only about 40 percent of registered Oklahoma voters made it to the polls. That year Oklahoma had one of the lowest turnout rates in the country.
Election officials already have reported a spike in voter registration and record turnout for the state's primary election in June.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state Tuesday.