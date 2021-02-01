Oklahoma governor delivers third State of the State speech

“It’s because of these tough decisions — reopening our economy, how we spent our COVID Relief Funds across the state, and the Legislature’s careful budget — that the Fiscal Year 2022 predictions are much better than many states,” Stitt said. “We’ll be able to invest in strategic places while avoiding cuts.”

Stitt is proposing a $32 million funding boost for the Department of Commerce, which would include a $20 million deposit into a Quick Action Closing Fund the governor could use to help lure companies to the state.

Stitt also is proposing saving about $300 million by depositing it into a Revenue Stabilization Fund that could be used to shore up state agencies in the event of another economic downturn.

The governor also proposed a change in how student counts are calculated at public schools, shifting away from the current formula that allows schools to select their highest number of students over the previous three years, which he suggested leads to “ghost students” who transfer districts and end up being counted twice.

“We’re sending money to districts to educate kids who don’t go there, and that’s simply not fair,” he said.

Another policy change endorsed by the governor is to remove employment protections for many state workers.

“Agency leaders have their hands tied in who they can hire and promote because of outdated restrictions,” he said.

