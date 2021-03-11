 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state
View Comments
AP

Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Gov. Stitt said Thursday, March 11, 2021, that he is lifting coronavirus restrictions statewide as more people are receiving vaccinations and the number of new cases and hospitalizations is falling. "There will be no statewide restrictions on events for Oklahomans," because of the rising number of vaccinations in the state, Stitt said. "I'm also removing a requirement to wear masks inside state buildings ... wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances."

 Sue Ogrocki

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that statewide coronavirus restrictions will be lifted because increasing vaccinations and decreasing numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

“There will be no statewide restrictions on events for Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I’m also removing a requirement to wear masks inside state buildings ... wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances.”

Limits of 50% occupancy in public buildings and masking requirements, extended in February, will be rescinded Friday, Stitt said.

State health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said more than 1.3 million Oklahomans have received at least one virus vaccination.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks said despite progress in reducing infections, it is too soon to remove the restrictions.

“Letting up on our efforts to battle COVID now is like a football player spiking the ball at the five-yard line. We are nearing the goal, but we are not there yet," Monks said.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma has declined from 736 daily to 643, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The state health department reported 288 hospitalizations, down from a record 1,994 on Jan. 5.

There have been a reported 430,944 cases and 7,433 deaths since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News