Oklahoma governor seeks audit of state education department

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that he has requested an audit of the state Department of Education.

The request came after an audit last year of Epic Charter Schools revealed that tens of millions of dollars were diverted into a for-profit business controlled by the school’s two founders and its chief financial officer, Stitt said.

Epic officials have denied wrongdoing.

“I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would clean up state government to make it more transparent and accountable, and I am keeping that promise,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he was requesting all revenue received by the department be audited, including state and federal funds, taxes and fees.

A representative for state school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

Following the audit's release, the state Board of Education demanded that the school repay $11.2 million in state funds that auditors said were used illegally and falsely classified in financial reports.