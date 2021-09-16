 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma governor seeks audit of state education department
0 Comments
AP

Oklahoma governor seeks audit of state education department

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that he has requested an audit of the state Department of Education.

The request came after an audit last year of Epic Charter Schools revealed that tens of millions of dollars were diverted into a for-profit business controlled by the school’s two founders and its chief financial officer, Stitt said.

Epic officials have denied wrongdoing.

“I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would clean up state government to make it more transparent and accountable, and I am keeping that promise,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he was requesting all revenue received by the department be audited, including state and federal funds, taxes and fees.

A representative for state school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

Following the audit's release, the state Board of Education demanded that the school repay $11.2 million in state funds that auditors said were used illegally and falsely classified in financial reports.

In November, 22 state lawmakers asked Stitt to seek a full investigative audit of the education department.

Epic Charter Schools is the largest school district in the state, with more than 60,000 students. From 2015 to 2020, the school received more than $458 million in state and federal funds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

+21
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
National Politics

Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

  • Updated

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News