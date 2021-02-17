Oklahoma governor seeks disaster declaration for weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt's disaster declaration request for all 77 Oklahoma counties came a day after the governor spoke with Biden by phone.

"President Biden pledged the federal government’s support for Oklahoma when we spoke by phone,” Stitt said. “I am now urging the president and his administration to act quickly and deliver on our request to help Oklahomans recover from this historic storm.”

Stitt declared a statewide emergency last Friday as the winter storm was approaching the state.

If approved, Stitt's request would provide federal funding to reimburse cities, counties and tribes for the costs of emergency measures responding to the storm, including providing shelter for displaced residents.

