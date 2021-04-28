Oklahoma governor signs bill to ban abortion if SCOTUS rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation to immediately outlaw abortion in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 case that legalized abortion.

Stitt signed the so-called “trigger” bill late Tuesday. The law would become effective once the attorney general has determined that the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

At least 10 other states have enacted similar laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion-rights research group.

On Wednesday, the governor signed an additional 28 House bills and 28 Senate bills into law and vetoed three others.

Among the bills vetoed was Senate Bill 821, which would have imposed new restrictions on pharmacy benefit manager programs. The bill, which received bipartisan support, was opposed by CVS Health and The State Chamber, an association of Oklahoma businesses and industries. The opponents argued the measure would lead to higher prescription drug costs. Independent Oklahoma pharmacists, however, supported the bill.

