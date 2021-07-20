 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma health officials plead for residents to vaccinate
0 Comments
AP

Oklahoma health officials plead for residents to vaccinate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A coalition of Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday pleaded with Oklahomans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the number of cases and hospitalizations rise in the state.

Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist at the University of Oklahoma College of Public Health, said hospitalizations have nearly tripled since June. The state health department reported a seven-day average of 733 new cases daily, double the average of 364 from a week ago.

“On average, each infected person with COVID is transmitting it to 2.9 other people,” compared to each infected person who transmitted the illness to two people in June, Wendelboe said.

The health department reported a three-day average of 409 people hospitalized with COVID, almost four times the average of 116 in late June, topping 400 for the first time since early June.

Assistant Deputy Health Commissioner Buffy Heater said 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, “which further indicates to us that vaccines are safe and continue to be effective against all strains or all variants of COVID.”

Oklahoma ranks ninth in the nation with 209.2 new virus cases per 100,000 residents, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Livestock preview for Plymouth County Fair

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News