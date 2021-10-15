 Skip to main content
AP

Oklahoma health update to add more than 1,000 COVID deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it would reconcile its reported COVID-19 deaths with those reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resulting in more than 1,000 additional deaths.

“This is part of our annual review process that we do every year for reportable diseases,” not just COVID-19, state epidemiologist Dr. Jolianne Stone said.

The review is required of all states and, in Oklahoma, will result in an estimated 1,053 COVID-19 deaths when the CDC publishes the data Monday, Stone said Thursday. The update will also result in an estimated 1,366 additional coronavirus cases in the state, she said.

The department, which investigates each death, has for months reported the CDC’s provisional death count based on death certificates.

The health department on Friday reported a total of 10,826 deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, based on the CDC's provisional death count.

