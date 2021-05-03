 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma House Democrats select Munson as next leader
0 comments
AP

Oklahoma House Democrats select Munson as next leader

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma House Democrats select Munson as next leader

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, speaks during a committee meeting in Oklahoma City. Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives have selected Rep. Munson to be their next leader. The caucus voted Monday, May 3, 2021, to select Munson to lead the group after the 2022 elections.

 Sue Ogrocki

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma House Democrats voted Monday to select Rep. Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City to be their next minority leader.

Munson will lead the group after the 2022 elections, succeeding current House Minority Leader Rep. Emily Virgin of Norman. Virgin is in her final two-year term in the Legislature.

The caucus also selected Rep. Trish Ranson of Stillwater to be the next caucus chair and Rep. John Waldron of Tulsa to be the next caucus co-chair.

Munson became the first Asian-American woman elected to the House when she flipped a Republican-held seat in a 2015 special election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News