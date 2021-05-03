Oklahoma House Democrats select Munson as next leader

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma House Democrats voted Monday to select Rep. Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City to be their next minority leader.

Munson will lead the group after the 2022 elections, succeeding current House Minority Leader Rep. Emily Virgin of Norman. Virgin is in her final two-year term in the Legislature.

The caucus also selected Rep. Trish Ranson of Stillwater to be the next caucus chair and Rep. John Waldron of Tulsa to be the next caucus co-chair.

Munson became the first Asian-American woman elected to the House when she flipped a Republican-held seat in a 2015 special election.

