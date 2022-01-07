 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Oklahoma House leader to step down after felony indictment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The second-highest Republican in the Oklahoma House said he's stepping down from his leadership post as he defends himself from felony charges alleging that he abused his power by changing state law so that his wife could become a tag agent.

State Rep. Terry O'Donnell said in a statement late Thursday that he will resign Feb. 2 from his position as House speaker pro tempore while he and his wife Teresa, who was also indicted on multiple felony counts in connection with the alleged scheme, fight the charges.

“My wife and I are innocent, and we will fight back and vigorously defend our integrity," O'Donnell said in the statement. “I will not allow false narratives to be a distraction to the work of the state House."

O'Donnell and his wife did a “walk-through booking” on Thursday at the Midwest City Jail and were immediately released on bond, said Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter. Terry O'Donnell's bond was $23,000, while Teresa was released on $16,000 bond, he said.

Terry O'Donnell, a Catoosa Republican, was indicted last month by an Oklahoma County grand jury on five felony counts and three misdemeanors, while Teresa O'Donnell was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor. The most serious felony charge against the two, conspiracy against the state, has a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

O'Donnell introduced a bill in 2019 that removed from state law a prohibition on the spouses of legislators serving as tag agents. Three months after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law, the Oklahoma Tax Commission appointed his wife to take over the Catoosa Tag Agency.

O'Donnell and his wife are accused of submitting a fraudulent application to the tax commission, which appoints the state's more than 300 independent tag agents. Tag agents provide services such motor vehicle registrations and renewals, and they issue license plates, handle vehicle title transfers and lien releases. They also provide notary services and can issue state and local hunting and fishing licenses.

Terry O'Donnell told The Oklahoman in 2020 that his wife had no plans to become a tag agent when he wrote the bill. He said then that she sought the appointment after her mother, who was in charge of the Catoosa Tag Agency for more than 40 years, died unexpectedly of cancer.

Speaker of the House Charles McCall said in a statement O'Donnell's decision to resign his leadership post was “the right decision for the institution at this time.”

An election to pick a new speaker pro tempore will be held after the House returns for the start of the legislative session on Feb. 7.

