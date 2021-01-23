 Skip to main content
Oklahoma man charged with taking part in US Capitol invasion
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A 23-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Andrew Craig Ericson, of Muskogee, was arrested Friday. Authorities allege that he livestreamed video of himself entering the building with other rioters and taking beer out of a Capitol refrigerator, and that he posted photos online of himself posing in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

The FBI began investigating Ericson after a witness sent screengrabs or photos of Ericson's Snapchat account that showed him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 invasion to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in Tulsa, according to an FBI agent's affidavit. Investigators were able to determine the photographs of Ericson, including one in which he had his feet propped up on a conference room table, were taken inside the House speaker's conference room, the affidavit states.

A witness told investigators that Ericson livestreamed his entrance into the Capitol and what appeared to be him taking a beer out of a refrigerator in an office. The witness did not report seeing Ericson committing any violent acts but did report hearing Ericson “screaming and yelling during the livestream," the affidavit states.

Court and jail records don’t indicate if Ericson has an attorney. He’s scheduled to make an initial appearance via videoconference on Monday before a federal judge in Muskogee, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Ericson is the first Oklahoman to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol.

