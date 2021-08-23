 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma redistricting leaders say maps must be redrawn
0 Comments
AP

Oklahoma redistricting leaders say maps must be redrawn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Newly drawn Oklahoma House districts approved by the Legislature earlier this year will have to be redrawn based on the latest census data, House and Senate leaders said Monday.

The announcement by the House and Senate redistricting committee chairs follows the release of U.S. Census Bureau data that shows population increases in urban and suburban parts of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature approved new state House and Senate districts earlier this year, but lawmakers drew those districts based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates instead of final data released earlier this month.

“Statewide population in the final census data was generally within estimates, but some individual House districts did see deviation beyond the estimates,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who chairs the House Redistricting Committee.

The Legislature was already expected to return for a fall special session to redraw the state’s five congressional districts based on the latest estimates. Martinez said Oct. 10 is the deadline for the public to submit proposed congressional redistricting maps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+2
Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan
National Politics

Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News