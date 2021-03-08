 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Senate approves bill to crack down on protesters
AP

Oklahoma Senate approves bill to crack down on protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate approved a bill Monday to crack down on protesters who block roadways, harass people, fail to disperse or assault law enforcement.

The bill, approved on a 38-8 party-line vote with Republicans in favor, is one of a series of Republican-backed proposals across the country that would increase criminal penalties for activities associated with protests last summer over racial injustice and police brutality.

Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore and the bill's author, says his bill is not aimed at peaceful protests but at violent riots that can result in the destruction of property.

“My legislation takes a reasonable approach by clarifying and strengthening specific penalties and requiring community service and restitution for damaged or destroyed property,” Weaver said in a statement.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

