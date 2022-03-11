 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oklahoma Senate approves half-dozen anti-abortion measures

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate has approved a half-dozen anti-abortion measures, including a Texas-style abortion ban that allows private lawsuits against those who perform abortions.

The full Senate approved each of the bills on Thursday and sent them to the House, where they’re likely to pass. Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he would sign any anti-abortion bill sent to him by the Legislature.

The Texas-style ban authorizes private civil actions to be brought against anyone performing an abortion after cardiac activity has been detected in the fetus. Another bill would prohibit abortions after 30 days from a woman’s last period, before most women know they are pregnant.

“It is my sincere hope federal legal precedents allowing abortion are overturned, restoring Oklahoma’s ability to prohibit abortion once again," Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who authored several of the bills, said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Oklahoma abortion clinics have seen an influx in the number of women coming from Texas since that state approved its new law that is considered the nation’s most restrictive abortion law in decades.

The bills were immediately decried by abortion-rights activists.

“After enduring six months of the health care crisis caused by Texas’ S.B. 8, it’s stunning that the response from the Oklahoma Senate is to double down on the intentional cruelty of S.B. 8 with their own abortion bans,” said Rebecca Tong, co-executive director of Trust Women, which operates an abortion clinic in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible video shows blue whales surface feeding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News