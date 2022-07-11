Oklahoma Senate PAC agrees to pay fines to state, dissolve

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.