Oklahoma Senate sends 3 anti-abortion bills to governor

Sen. Julie Daniels, a Bartlesville Republican who sponsored two of the bills, said the goal is to save the lives of unborn babies.

“This has been a hard-fought battle, and no one, single bill will end abortion in our state,” Daniels said in a statement. “But each of these measures represents one more step in our journey to defend the sanctity of life.”

There were 4,424 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the state Department of Health.

Julie Burkhart, who opened a health clinic that provides abortion services in Oklahoma five years ago, described the bills as “radical and unconstitutional” and likely to be tossed out by the courts.

“I would rather they spend their time on restoring access to health care to Oklahomans than wasting time on restricting the ability of people to get safe and quality health care,” Burkhart said.

In the past, the Legislature has passed several laws aimed at banning or limiting abortion access, and courts have overturned many of them.

All three bills were passed mostly along party lines, with Democrats in opposition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0