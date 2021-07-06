 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha therapist announces run for Nebraska's 2nd District
0 Comments
AP

Omaha therapist announces run for Nebraska's 2nd District

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha therapist and mental health advocate announced Tuesday that she will run in the Democratic primary for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.

Alisha Shelton said she will seek the party's nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a three-term Republican in the district that includes Omaha and parts of its suburbs.

In a statement announcing her run, Shelton said she plans to focus her campaign on jobs, affordable health care and higher wages.

Shelton would be Nebraska's first Black member of Congress if elected.

“I’ve been paying attention, and I see that so many hard-working families in Nebraska are ready for a brighter future," Shelton said in the statement.

Bacon has already said he we'll seek re-election, ruling out the prospect that he might run for governor in 2022.

Shelton ran in Nebraska's 2020 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and finished third out of seven candidates. Her name briefed emerged again as a possible contender, however, after nominee Chris Janicek acknowledged that he sent sexually explicit text messages about his campaign's fundraising director. Janicek ultimately refused to leave the race and was beaten by incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard
National Politics

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard

  • Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story June 30, 2021, about a billionaire Republican donor who is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The spokesman is Ian Fury, not Ian Fry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News