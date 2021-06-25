On border tour, Kamala Harris cites 'progress' in 'tough' situation

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Friday that the Biden administration had made progress tackling a migration spike that’s drawn fire from Republicans and made fellow Democrats uncomfortable. Her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as head of the Biden administration’s response is being closely watched on all sides.

Visiting El Paso, Harris called the situation at the border “tough” and said more work is needed.

She met with five young girls, ages 9-16, who had been held at a Customs and Border Protection processing center after crossing the border, the White House said, before visiting the border itself at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry.

“We inherited a tough situation,” Harris said during a meeting with faith-based organizations, as well as shelter and legal service providers.

She added: “In five months we’ve made progress, but there’s still more work to be done, but we’ve made progress.”

The vice president has faced increasing criticism from members of both parties for deferring the trip until now and for her muddied explanations as to why.

“It was always the plan to come here, and I think we’re gonna have a good productive day,” Harris said after arriving into El Paso.