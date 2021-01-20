On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus

“I think the most important thing to say is that tomorrow starts a new day,” said Jeff Zients, Biden's choice to lead a new White House office that will coordinate the federal government's revamped response to the pandemic.

The orders reach well beyond the pandemic. Biden intends to order a review of all Trump regulations and executive actions that are deemed damaging to the environment or public health. He will order federal agencies to prioritize racial equity and review policies that reenforce systemic racism. He will revoke a Trump order that sought to exclude noncitizens from the census and will order federal employees to take an ethics pledge that commits them to upholding the independence of the Justice Department.

Susan Rice, Biden's incoming domestic policy adviser, said the new president would also revoke the just-issued report of Trump’s “1776 Commission” to promote "patriotic education."

These actions will be followed by dozens more in the next 10 days, aides said, as Biden looks to redirect the country without having to go through a Senate that Democrats control by the narrowest margin.