On the podcast this week, the Trump-DeSantis brawl begins, we roast and ride with a cavalcade of GOP presidential hopefuls -- with more poised to join the cast of already declared candidates -- and we dig for answers over the partial collapse of a six-story Davenport apartment building, where three people remain unaccounted for.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Imperfekt and Copperhead.