One building, two worlds: Bridging stubborn gap in Congress

“This is a great example of finding common ground,” Cassidy said during a Wednesday meeting. “We've still got obstacles, let me just say that, but I am just hopeful that we can do this.”

Their success is far from certain. Already, a group of 21 senators from both parties is working with the White House to finalize an infrastructure deal. And heading into next year's congressional primaries, there's not much energy in either party's base for centrist politics.

But the effort is notable for its buy-in from both ends of Capitol Hill.

In one of the bizarre truisms of Washington, as divided as Democrats and Republicans may be, the deeper split can often be between rank-and-file members of the House and Senate. They work in the same building but belong to chambers with different customs.

In the House, the majority almost always carries the day and political pressures are never far away, with members facing an election every two years. The Senate in modern times typically requires the consent of 60 members to accomplish almost anything and members face voters every six years.

The result is a legislative body that is often at odds.