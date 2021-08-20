One-time vaccine skeptic recounts his fight against COVID

Overall, more than 2.4 million Kentuckians have received at least one vaccine dose, accounting for 55% of the state’s population. Most of the state's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since March 1 of this year have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.

On Friday, Beshear reported 3,869 new COVID-19 cases statewide and six more virus-related deaths. The rate of Kentucky residents testing positive for the virus increased again, to 12.8%.

Koehler, who is from Benton in far western Kentucky, contracted the virus in July and was hospitalized for 17 days. The pain grew so intense that “every time I took a breath, it felt like somebody was sitting on the right side of my chest, and with a knife,” he said in a phone interview Friday. He credits his doctors with saving his life.

In the video, Koehler said he always thought he was able to “handle some stuff,” but when he was fighting for breath, “that was when I realized, this is really bad right now. I can’t even tough it out.”

It also led him to reevaluate the social media pronouncements he had made about the pandemic.