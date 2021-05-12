Open carry of weapons now prohibited at rallies, Capitol

While openly carried guns have been banned in both the public galleries of the Senate and House chambers and in public hearing rooms at the Capitol’s legislative office buildings since 2015, people can still openly carry weapons in the main public areas of the Washington Capitol and on the grounds of the Capitol campus.

Permitted concealed weapons have been banned from the Senate public gallery since 2018, but they are allowed in the House public gallery. The Capitol building has been closed to the public since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Capitol campus grounds are open and have drawn protests, including people carrying weapons to oppose coronavirus restrictions, and then, after the election, the outcome.

Under the measure, a person must knowingly be in violation of the law in order for the criminal penalty to apply, and the prohibition does not apply to concealed carry of a firearm by someone with a valid concealed pistol license.

Violation of the law will be a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Guns are allowed in statehouses in some form in 21 states, according to a February review by The Associated Press.

Last week the Oregon Legislature passed a measure that bans guns from the state Capitol.

