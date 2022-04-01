Open records counsel resigns to pursue private practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lee Pope, who has been Tennessee’s open records counsel since 2017, has resigned.

Pope was named deputy open records counsel in October 2016 and played a key role in developing a model public records policy for government entities around the state. He was named open records counsel in July 2017.

In 2008, then-Gov. Phil Bredesen pushed for the creation of the Office of Open Records Counsel to answer questions about the state’s public records law and issue informal advisory opinions. It receives inquiries from government entities, citizens and journalists.

The office falls under the state comptroller’s office.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower plans to announce the new open records counsel on Monday, spokesman John Dunn said in an email Thursday.

Pope, whose last day was March 25, resigned to pursue a career in private practice, Dunn said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

