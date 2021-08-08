Operator shortage means 911 calls await answers in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some Savannah-area residents are experiencing delays when they call 911.

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith tells The Savannah Morning News that the emergency call center has about 20 vacancies for operators. A full staff is about 100 operators.

“It’s a major problem, but we’re not at a crisis yet,” Smith said.

People say that when they call, sometimes they get repeated rings. Former Savannah City Council member Julian Miller said he made several calls trying to report a person with medical problems along a city street.

“It’s kind of a hopeless feeling when you’re waiting on an ambulance,” Miller said.

Miller said the first two calls he made went unanswered for a combined 28 rings. Miller then called a police officer he knew to report the problem. He got a returned call from an automated system and then the phone rang another 12 times.

The county has stepped up recruitment and has seen some more applicants. New hires are trained for at least nine months. Trainee pay starts at $13.52 an hour. Pay goes up as training is completed.