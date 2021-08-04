Orange County school board to sue over K-12 mask mandate

The rules differed from the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time, which said fully vaccinated people didn't have to wear masks indoors. The CDC has since reversed course, saying fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors again in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

The federal agency also said last month that students and staff should stay at least 3 feet (1 meter) apart to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

State officials say they worried that imposing physical distancing rules would make it harder for some schools to accommodate all students. So they dropped the distancing requirement and required masks for everyone; a tradeoff they say will enable all students to return to in-person classes.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have surged in Orange County and statewide due to the highly contagious delta variant.

On Monday, Orange County reported an average of 626 new COVID-19 cases a day for the previous seven days, up from 72 new cases a day reported on July 2.

Last August, the same school board sued Newsom to reopen schools that had been closed due to COVID-19. A petition went to the state Supreme Court asking it to review the case, but was ultimately denied.