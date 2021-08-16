Oregon continues to report record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitals across the state have opted to postpone elective procedures, nurses and physicians say they are overwhelmed and health officials are desperately urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

“We have nursing staff and physicians who have not taken vacations for a year or two year now. And just as we thought things were settling down, they’re starting to build up again,” Grant Niskanen, the vice president of Medical Affairs at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, said earlier this month. “In our hospital we’re starting to see younger and sicker patients.”

Last week, Brown announced that she is sending up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist healthcare workers who are being pushed to the brink by a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.

The first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed on Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing, among other things. Troops will be sent to 20 hospitals around Oregon.