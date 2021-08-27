Oregon county asks for morgue truck as COVID fatalities rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Noting that the COVID delta variant “is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated in our community," the leaders of an Oregon coastal county said Friday they no longer have capacity to store the bodies of those who have died and are asking the state for a refrigerated morgue truck.

“The spread of COVID in Tillamook County has reached a critical phase,” the county board of commissioners said in a statement. They said that from Aug. 18 to Aug. there were six new COVID-19 deaths in the county, surpassing the five total COVID-19 deaths that occurred during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

“That is six tragic deaths in six days. We grieve for our friends and neighbors and their families. We are so very sorry for your loss,” Commissioners Mary Faith Bell, David Yamamoto and Erin Skaar wrote.

A local funeral home is licensed to hold nine bodies and has been at capacity since last week, they said.

“Due to increased COVID mortality and the anticipation of additional deaths, we have ordered a refrigerated morgue truck from the state,” the commissioners said.

They urged people to get vaccinated, saying that 86% of the newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated individuals.