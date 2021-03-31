Oregon Democrats decry legislative slowdown during COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's House of Representatives returned to the Capitol this week after floor sessions had been cancelled due to multiple COVID-19 cases, but Republicans continue to use a stalling tactic that Democrats say is putting lawmakers' health at risk.

It's the latest partisan flashpoint in the state where Democrats hold strong majorities in both the House and Senate but where the GOP has often used extreme means to thwart legislation it doesn't like.

For the past two years, Republican state senators staged walkouts to deny the chamber a quorum. But this year Democrats say a slow-down strategy playing out in the House is dangerous because it prolongs people's possible exposure to COVID-19.

On Tuesday and Wednesday GOP lawmakers in Salem again refused to suspend the full reading of proposed bills aloud before a final vote — a maneuver that could add hours to the passage of even simple bipartisan legislation.

The minority party says the slow down is one of their only hopes of influencing legislation they feel is controversial and “moving through committees despite substantial opposition and without a willingness to compromise or work to build bipartisan support.”