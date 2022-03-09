 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Oregon GOP chair quitting, cites 'wickedness' in party

  • Updated
  • 0

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The chair of the Oregon Republican Party is stepping down.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Sen. Dallas Heard told the party in a letter he will leave March 11 due to “communist psychological warfare tactics” he believes are being used to “destroy anyone of true character.”

Heard, who was kicked out of the Oregon state Senate during the recently concluded legislative session for refusing to wear a mask, will keep his legislative seat.

He had been absent from the Capitol for most of the session. Heard has also made it a practice to vote against bills, even those he agreed with, to protest the Capitol being closed to the public during the pandemic.

Heard’s letter encouraged his party colleagues to “guard” their “hearts against the wickedness” that exists within the Republican Party.

People are also reading…

His letter did not name any names but mentioned someone within the party deploying tactics that have harmed his physical and spiritual health. He wrote that he can no longer “survive exposure to the toxicity that can be found in this community.”

Party Vice Chairman Herman Baertschiger told the News Review he would step in the role of acting chair until Heard is replaced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Endurance shipwreck found nearly two miles under the sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News