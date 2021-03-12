Oregon Gov. not changing vaccine eligibility timeline yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials announced Friday that, while President Joe Biden’s pledge to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 is welcome news, the eligibility timeline in the state will not change until weekly shipment allocations increase.

“Our plan in Oregon has always been to align our vaccination timelines to available federal supplies,” Brown said during a press conference. “As weekly shipment allocations increase, we will reassess our timelines. If the doses are there, I have every intention of utilizing all available state and federal resources to match the president's timeline for universal eligibility.”

Ever since the vaccine became available in December, officials in Oregon have been methodical about who receives the shots and when.

Currently in Oregon, those who can receive the vaccine include health care workers, first responders, teachers and residents over age 65.