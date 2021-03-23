Oregon governor announces 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan Tuesday that aims to help families and businesses across the state —with a focus on people of color — impacted financially by the pandemic and 2020 wildfires.

In addition, Brown said the state is slated to receive $6.4 billion in funds from the recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package, which she said should be invested in a way that “maximizes economic recovery efforts for Oregonians this year, while also addressing the existing disparities that were exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Oregon had among the strictest strictest COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures in the United States, with the state shutting down in March and businesses — restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues — again forced to close their doors in November for weeks and in some counties months.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oregon has paid around $8 billion in jobless benefits. Between March and July 2020 alone, more than 500,000 people filed unemployment claims in the state, causing major delays in people receiving funds.

Financial struggles spilled over into all aspects of people's lives, as it did across the country.