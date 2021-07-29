Oregon governor declares heat emergency; 211 helpline active

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and in central and eastern parts of the state because of heat.

The declaration will free up more resources and activate the Office of Emergency Management to respond to the heatwave, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“As Oregon faces another high heat event, it’s important that we make available all needed resources to assist every level of government helping Oregonians stay safe and healthy,” Brown said in a statement.

People who need relief from the high temperatures around the Portland metro area can find information on transportation to cooling centers by calling 211 and waiting for the prompt to find hot weather-related resources. The 211 service will keep the prompt for the rest of summer after some confusion and delays during the last heat wave.